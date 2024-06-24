Dog spends over a year at shelter before his fate takes a surprising turn!

Laois, Ireland - Four-legged friend Ted spent 16 hopeless months in an animal shelter without anyone wanting to adopt him – but then everything finally changed for the dog !

Doggie Ted has not had an easy life, but rescuers are hopeful he'll find a forever home. © Screenshot/TikTok/@the_realdogfather

Ted ended up in an animal shelter when he was abandoned by his owner at just eleven months old. His future prospects were bleak, as no one wanted to adopt the Akita-Rottweiler mix.

He spent 16 long months at the shelter until Andy Cullen, founder of the non-profit organization Husky Rescue Ireland, became aware of the dog's fate.

"We save all huskies and Akitas in the whole of Ireland," Cullen told Newsweek. "If a husky or Akita ends up in a dog pound, I take them out and bring them here for rehabilitation and rehoming."

The dogs are then neutered, vaccinated, and given a microchip for identification.

"We are the only rescue in Ireland to take huskies and Akitas out of the pounds," Cullen explained.

In a video Cullen posted on his TikTok page @the_realdogfather, he shed more light on Ted's heartbreaking story.