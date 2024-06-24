Dog spends over a year at shelter before his fate takes a surprising turn!
Laois, Ireland - Four-legged friend Ted spent 16 hopeless months in an animal shelter without anyone wanting to adopt him – but then everything finally changed for the dog!
Ted ended up in an animal shelter when he was abandoned by his owner at just eleven months old. His future prospects were bleak, as no one wanted to adopt the Akita-Rottweiler mix.
He spent 16 long months at the shelter until Andy Cullen, founder of the non-profit organization Husky Rescue Ireland, became aware of the dog's fate.
"We save all huskies and Akitas in the whole of Ireland," Cullen told Newsweek. "If a husky or Akita ends up in a dog pound, I take them out and bring them here for rehabilitation and rehoming."
The dogs are then neutered, vaccinated, and given a microchip for identification.
"We are the only rescue in Ireland to take huskies and Akitas out of the pounds," Cullen explained.
In a video Cullen posted on his TikTok page @the_realdogfather, he shed more light on Ted's heartbreaking story.
Ted the dog is hoping for a forever home after months in the shelter
In the clip, Ted can be seen happily approaching Cullen as he receives one treat after another.
Numerous viewers and animal lovers responded to Ted's plight with great sympathy.
When asked why no one wanted Ted, Cullen replied: "I'd say it's because he's big and boisterous."
Nevertheless, the Akita-Rottweiler mix is a very happy dog despite his difficult fate – and a perfect pet in the right circumstances.
After his long time at the shelter, Ted is now healthy and full of life again. Because his TikTok video was so successful, the founder of Husky Rescue Ireland is convinced that Ted will soon find a loving home.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@the_realdogfather