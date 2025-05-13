Dog suddenly becomes paralyzed, but he refuses to give up the fight

A stroke of fate changed Tyrion the dog 's life – suddenly, he was paralyzed. Here's how he bravely fought his way back from the edge.

Within a few hours, Tyrion's condition worsened until the dog was finally paralyzed. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@diggydagg

Since the four-legged friend was eight weeks old, he and his loving owner Dagmar have been going through life together.

As Dagmar told People, Tyrion had always been a bright and healthy dog, but a year ago, that changed abruptly.

The Maltipoo was romping carefree through the yard before he lay down for a short nap with his owner.

When he woke up, nothing was the same.

Dagmar noticed something was wrong with Tyrion – his gait had changed.

She immediately went to the veterinarian, where she was met not only with bad news, but also a steady deterioration in Tyrion's condition.

Within a few hours, the furry friend was no longer able to walk. The vet initially assumed he had a slipped disc, but it turned out he was suffering from an autoimmune disease.