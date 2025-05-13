Dog suddenly becomes paralyzed, but he refuses to give up the fight
A stroke of fate changed Tyrion the dog's life – suddenly, he was paralyzed. Here's how he bravely fought his way back from the edge.
Since the four-legged friend was eight weeks old, he and his loving owner Dagmar have been going through life together.
As Dagmar told People, Tyrion had always been a bright and healthy dog, but a year ago, that changed abruptly.
The Maltipoo was romping carefree through the yard before he lay down for a short nap with his owner.
When he woke up, nothing was the same.
Dagmar noticed something was wrong with Tyrion – his gait had changed.
She immediately went to the veterinarian, where she was met not only with bad news, but also a steady deterioration in Tyrion's condition.
Within a few hours, the furry friend was no longer able to walk. The vet initially assumed he had a slipped disc, but it turned out he was suffering from an autoimmune disease.
Wheelchair renews Tyrion the dog's zest for life
It was a big blow for Dagmar and her little companion, because what followed was a difficult struggle to get back into everyday life.
His recovery was slow, she says.
It was only after extensive physiotherapy that Tyrion finally made progress and began to take individual steps.
His back legs remained paralyzed, however.
To make his everyday life easier, the four-legged friend was given a wheelchair, which brought back his zest for life.
Dagmar immediately noticed how his old joyful personality returned to him. With his new vehicle, he can once again romp around as happily as he did before his illness.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@diggydagg