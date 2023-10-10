Dog takes food training to the extreme in viral "misunderstanding"

Latvia - This dog trainer may have gone overboard with her lessons! Joanna was shocked to see how her pooch, a labrador named Toast, spent her day.

This labrador named Toast may be a bit too well behaved for her own good! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/toastlabrador

Joanna's been training her dog Toast to wait for permission to eat. As a now-viral TikTok shows, Toast evidently got the message!

Joanna, who's studying to be a vet, spends a lot of time training her lab. "From day one, I've been training a lot with her, especially an implied wait in regards to food because labs can be a bit too excited about food," the student told Newsweek.

She added, "If I set down or throw food on the ground she now automatically waits. This was very important to me because of safety reasons so we spent a lot of time training this."

Jonna's training had an unfortunate consequence. Per the viral video, Toast decided she had to wait for five hours to continue chowing down. No one told the lab to wait; the dog decided her own fate!