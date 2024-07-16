Dog thinks Harry Potter wants to play fetch in hilarious clip

New Zealand - A funny moment when a confused dog apparently thought Harry Potter was trying to play fetch with him has left many TikTok viewers laughing .

Scout the dog was completely fixated on a Harry Potter movie scene – and her owner captured the funny moment on video! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dannilou163

In a video uploaded by pet owner Danielle Olliver on her TikTok page @dannilou163, 2-year-old Scout the Border Collie watches intently as Harry Potter waves his wand in the final installment of the film series.

"When I first watched this scene from Harry Potter, I noticed Scout was getting really involved," Danielle told Newsweek.

"When Harry threw his wand across the screen, Scout chased after it and seemed confused when she couldn't find it," she continued.

"I thought it was so funny that I decided to see if she would do it again so I could film it."

And sure enough, when Danielle rewound the scene and played it again, Scout was once again very attentive to the TV screen in the now viral video.