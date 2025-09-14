Dog throws a fit when it's time to go out for a walk in silly viral video: "An indoor dog!"

Los Angeles, California - All dogs are overjoyed when it's time to go for a walk outside again, right? Well, Georgie the Dachshund certainly doesn't... don't believe us? Watch and see!

The male dog doesn't usually have the slightest desire to go out on the street in his hometown of Los Angeles.

A video that is currently going viral on TikTok shows how his owner convinces him to do so anyway.

"POV [point of view]: you have an indoor dog," says onscreen text while the caption reads, "So I pretty much have a cat."

In the clip, Mikaela Wild enters her bedroom, which looks rather deserted.

Finally, she kneels down on the floor next to her bed and gives a few signs with her hand.



Nothing happens for a moment, but then her Dachshund crawls out from under the bed in slow motion.

Georgie greets his owner lovingly and enjoys her kisses.

Then comes the unpleasant part: the 28-year-old puts the Dachshund's harness on, which he very reluctantly puts up with. Apparently, donning the device is considered the "equivalent of corporal punishment to him."

After that's done, however, the four-legged friend at least waddles along with his owner voluntarily.

Once outside, he doesn't look particularly happy – until the mood suddenly changes!