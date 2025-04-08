Dog throws epic temper tantrum when he sees baby getting more attention from mama
Cute baby sister or not, Monte the sassy Golden Retriever dog just can't handle sharing his mama's attention.
In a short video on TikTok, the four-legged friend can be seen sitting in front of his owner Mandy, who is holding her new baby in her arms.
So far, so good.
The problem: Mandy is fixated on the baby through and through, and Monte doesn't like that at all.
He keeps jumping up, growling quietly, and making pouty noises.
Basically, he's doing everything he can to attract the attention of his favorite human.
Instead of rewarding the dog with an extensive cuddle, Mandy just laughs at his behavior and hugs the little girl tighter to her chest.
Monte doesn't find this funny at all and eventually starts barking which really frightens his human sibling, causing the baby to cry.
Finally, Mandy's husband tries to calm the pooch down and coax him out of the room. But it doesn't work! Instead of listening to the commands, Monte just gets even more indignant.
Monte the dog regrets nothing
His master finally reprimands him for being so jealous and takes him outside.
There he shakes his head in disappointment, much to the displeasure of the furry friend, who is clearly not feeling any guilt.
Instead of hanging his head in remorse, Monte narrows his eyes angrily at his dad. If looks could kill...
Within a few days, the clip had gone viral!
Users in the comments section were having a great time and agreed that both the baby and the dog are being absolute drama queens.
Thankfully, many other videos on the TikTok channel show that baby and dog usually get along super well. And don't worry, Monte gets plenty of love and attention from his humans.
Tantrums are bound to happen with a new sibling, though, and this pup's family caught one on tape.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@monte_the_golden