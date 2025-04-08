Dog throws epic temper tantrum when he sees baby getting more attention from mama

Cute baby sister or not, Monte the sassy Golden Retriever dog just can't handle sharing his mama's attention.

Monte the dog is less than enthusiastic about the new addition to the family. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@monte_the_golden

In a short video on TikTok, the four-legged friend can be seen sitting in front of his owner Mandy, who is holding her new baby in her arms.

So far, so good.

The problem: Mandy is fixated on the baby through and through, and Monte doesn't like that at all.

He keeps jumping up, growling quietly, and making pouty noises.

Basically, he's doing everything he can to attract the attention of his favorite human.

Instead of rewarding the dog with an extensive cuddle, Mandy just laughs at his behavior and hugs the little girl tighter to her chest.

Monte doesn't find this funny at all and eventually starts barking which really frightens his human sibling, causing the baby to cry.

Finally, Mandy's husband tries to calm the pooch down and coax him out of the room. But it doesn't work! Instead of listening to the commands, Monte just gets even more indignant.