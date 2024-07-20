Dog tragically dies during trip to the groomers – here's how

Victoria, Australia - This dog owner's four-legged friend was only supposed to get a new haircut, but the visit to the groomer turned out to be fatal for the Cavoodle.

Chanelle Sarandis (l.) mourns the loss of her dog Luna (r.) © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chanellesara

Chanelle Sarandis took her two dogs Luna and Billy to her regular groomer to have their coats trimmed.

The Australian never imagined that the appointment for one of her beloved animals would take such a dramatic turn.

At first, it seemed like business as usual – after handing the pups over to the employee, Chanelle went about her business.

Then, a few hours later, she suddenly received a shocking phone call.

On the phone, the groomer explained to her that her 6-year-old dog Luna had passed away.

According to the staff, the Cavoodle had been put in a playpen without a leash after being trimmed and, when another customer came to collect his dog, Luna jumped out of the kennel and slipped out of the front door between the customer's legs.

The dog was then hit by a car on the street in front of the store. Staff immediately took Luna to a vet, but Luna eventually succumbed to her injuries there.