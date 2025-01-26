Dog trainer faced with difficult choice as beloved border collie welcomes puppies
Wales, UK - Robin McNaught has been surrounded by four-legged friends since he was a child. As a fourth-generation sheepdog handler, he had the best qualifications for training dogs. But recently, he had to face his first big challenge.
The young Welshman spent the Covid-19 lockdowns learning about dogs and raising sheepdogs.
When he got his first pup of his own, he knew he wanted to continue training dogs, but Robin's border collie named Tlws – a Welsh word for "pretty" – had offspring one day.
The dog gave birth to four puppies, and Robin was now faced with a difficult decision.
"Originally, it was only going to be one or two, but I changed my university plans, which meant I could keep more," the young man told Newsweek.
Dog mom Tlws was thus allowed to keep all her children – and Robin trained them to be sheepdogs.
A viral video on the TikTok channel @robinmcnaught shows the happy dog family, who can now stay together forever.
In the cute clip, the border collies enjoy their freedom, roaming around a large yard, happily rolling in the grass, and interacting with the sheep.
"It's the first time for me training multiple sheepdogs at once," Robin said. "But I'm glad I did."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@robinmcnaught