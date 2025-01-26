Dog trainer faced with difficult choice as beloved border collie welcomes puppies

Wales, UK - Robin McNaught has been surrounded by four-legged friends since he was a child. As a fourth-generation sheepdog handler, he had the best qualifications for training dogs . But recently, he had to face his first big challenge.

Dog trainer Robin McNaught was faced with his first big challenge when his beloved border collie named Tlws welcomed an unexpectedly large litter of puppies. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@robinmcnaught

The young Welshman spent the Covid-19 lockdowns learning about dogs and raising sheepdogs.

When he got his first pup of his own, he knew he wanted to continue training dogs, but Robin's border collie named Tlws – a Welsh word for "pretty" – had offspring one day.

The dog gave birth to four puppies, and Robin was now faced with a difficult decision.

"Originally, it was only going to be one or two, but I changed my university plans, which meant I could keep more," the young man told Newsweek.

Dog mom Tlws was thus allowed to keep all her children – and Robin trained them to be sheepdogs.

A viral video on the TikTok channel @robinmcnaught shows the happy dog family, who can now stay together forever.

In the cute clip, the border collies enjoy their freedom, roaming around a large yard, happily rolling in the grass, and interacting with the sheep.