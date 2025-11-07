Dog tries valiantly to take care of newborn sister, but his face reveals how much he's struggling
Atlanta, Georgia - Golden Retriever Teddy takes his new role as a big brother very seriously, and now pics of the dog coping after the sleepless newborn days are going viral.
Even when the caring dog is dead tired, he tries to stay on his feet – which doesn't always work.
In a viral post on TikTok, everyone can see for themselves what this means.
Both the little girl and the male dog can be seen in it.
In some photos, however, he looks really doggone tired.
In one shot, the four-legged friend is even lying asleep on the stairs with a soft toy in his mouth.
In another, Teddy's eyes almost fall shut. New parents in particular know this feeling only too well.
The Golden Retriever seems to see himself in a similar league, which is why he is generating so much enthusiasm on TikTok.
"I had never seen a dog as tired as he was before – it was almost human-like," owner Harley said in an interview with Newsweek.
"'I knew he wanted to sleep, but he just would not let her out of his sight. Anytime he would walk around, it was like he was moping around the house wondering, 'When are we going to bed?'"
New mom can hardly stop raving about her helpful dog
"It gets very lonely doing it by yourself," the young mom confessed.
"However, anytime I turned around, it seemed he was right at my feet with me telling me, 'You got this mom!' I could tell he was tired of being there and was overall exhausted, but he definitely made it a commitment to go in her nursery with me every time. It was so sweet."
Despite his own needs, Teddy seems to have a very strong sense of responsibility.
His owner can hardly stop gushing about her considerate pup.
"I was exhausted, but I didn’t realize how much Teddy cared about her just as much as I did," she said.
"It’s really special to think that we essentially did the newborn nights together and that’s something I will always see when I look at them as they grow older. She definitely has a best friend in Teddy, and I know that he thinks the world of her."
Another post showed off some of the precious bonding moments between the dog and his human sister, proving how strong – and adorable! – their bond truly is.
"A SINGLE MOM WHO WORKS TWO JOBS," joked one commenter as another suggested that "he is just experiencing the fatherhood without even having a wife and kids."
"The handsome boy is in the trenches with you all the way," added a third, as a fourth wrote, "Tell him it’ll get better once they start solids and he’ll be getting aaaall the snacks and it’ll be worth the late nights."
Many other users commiserated, sharing their own stories of sleepless nights with newborn babies and how their dogs handled things similarly to Teddy.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@itstoriharley