Dog tries valiantly to take care of newborn sister, but his face reveals how much he's struggling

Atlanta, Georgia - Golden Retriever Teddy takes his new role as a big brother very seriously, and now pics of the dog coping after the sleepless newborn days are going viral.

Ever since the baby arrived, Teddy the dog has been keeping an eye on her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@itstoriharley

Even when the caring dog is dead tired, he tries to stay on his feet – which doesn't always work.

In a viral post on TikTok, everyone can see for themselves what this means.

Both the little girl and the male dog can be seen in it.

In some photos, however, he looks really doggone tired.

In one shot, the four-legged friend is even lying asleep on the stairs with a soft toy in his mouth.

In another, Teddy's eyes almost fall shut. New parents in particular know this feeling only too well.

The Golden Retriever seems to see himself in a similar league, which is why he is generating so much enthusiasm on TikTok.

"I had never seen a dog as tired as he was before – it was almost human-like," owner Harley said in an interview with Newsweek.

"'I knew he wanted to sleep, but he just would not let her out of his sight. Anytime he would walk around, it was like he was moping around the house wondering, 'When are we going to bed?'"

