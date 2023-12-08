Dog "turns into bunny" with "jumping shoes" and triggers millions on TikTok
Minnesota - Four little shoes on Goldendoodle Goose's paws has made for a perfect viral TikTok hit.
A tiny dog from Minnesota was given little kicks by his owner. And as soon as the pup had the shoes on his paws, his owner, Caitlin Huang, turned on her camera, and TikTok magic was made.
It has since been clicked 10.7 million times.
The reason: Goose has not only made his owner chuckle, but viewers across the internet, as the furry friend clearly has a hard time with the tiny tappers.
In the clip, Goose is overwhelmed as soon as he is encouraged to take his first steps.
In the end, he decides not to walk at all, but jumps and bounces his way around.
"He turned into a bunny?" Caitlin jokes in the captions.
TikTok users celebrate the cute dog video
Caitlin's four-legged friend shows towards the end of the clip that although the dog still has challenges with his shoes, he slowly manages to walk "normally" in them.
Comments from TikTok users range from jokes to emojis with laughing tears.
Yet one question remains: Why would dogs need shoes at all?
According to the American Kennel Club Pet Insurance website, which specializes in animal insurance, shoes can actually be useful for dogs.
"Insulated shoes or booties can keep your dog's paws warm in the winter and protect against weather conditions like rain, snow, and ice," it says.
"They can also prevent exposure to harmful substances such as road salt and antifreeze."
So in the end, it seems like Goose will get a lot more out of his tiny shoes than the mere laughter of TikTok users.
