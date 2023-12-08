Dog "turns into bunny" with "jumping shoes" and triggers millions on TikTok

Minnesota - Four little shoes on Goldendoodle Goose's paws has made for a perfect viral TikTok hit.

Goose found in tough to walk in his new dog shoes. © Collage: Screenshot/ TikTok/caitlinlovehuang

A tiny dog from Minnesota was given little kicks by his owner. And as soon as the pup had the shoes on his paws, his owner, Caitlin Huang, turned on her camera, and TikTok magic was made.

It has since been clicked 10.7 million times.

The reason: Goose has not only made his owner chuckle, but viewers across the internet, as the furry friend clearly has a hard time with the tiny tappers.



In the clip, Goose is overwhelmed as soon as he is encouraged to take his first steps.

In the end, he decides not to walk at all, but jumps and bounces his way around.

"He turned into a bunny?" Caitlin jokes in the captions.

