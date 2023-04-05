Does it hurt dogs to get wet in the cold? Winter tips for your pup
Spending time walking your dog is great exercise for you both, even in the winter cold. But while you can bundle up with many layers, your pup can't. Should you be worried if your doggo gets wet? Here are some tips for keeping a dog happy in freezing winter temps.
Pet owners have been there before: you take your dog out in the cold, and it happens to get wet.
Whether through some unexpected rain or snow or the splash of a puddle, it's bound to happen.
A little drizzle might be nothing to fret about. But if your pup gets soaked in freezing temperatures, it's important to plan to dry your dog off well.
It may help to have a towel on hand during walks. For dogs who have light hair or fur, a simple rub down may not be enough. If dogs are wet all the way down to their skin, they could freeze quickly.
If your pup gets wet in the cold, it's best to bring them back inside and dry them off with a hair dryer for added warmth. And as every animal fan knows, our cuddly companions love an extra petting session.
Older animals, puppies, sick animals, and those with little body weight and very short fur actually need added protection from the outside elements during the winter season. Dog sweaters, coats, or rain protection are good to incorporate when taking these types of dogs on walks in the cold.
Keeping your dog in the cold without protection, especially if they get wet, could lead to health complications like bladder infections.
Seek advice from your veterinarian if you think something may be up with your pup.
What to do if salt gets into dog paws and more winter tips
In winter, it's typical for streets and sidewalks to be lined with salt to prevent freezing and slippery ice. Yet, this can get into the paw pads of our four-legged friends and is unhealthy for dogs when they lick it off later at home, according to the UK's animal welfare charity RSPCA.
When possible, it's best to avoid paths sprayed with salt when walking your pup.
If not, special paw pads or booties can be worn by your dog. Also, washing off their paws with warm water after a walk in winter is a good idea – or, giving them a good scrub in the bath.
Some pet owners swear by using Vaseline on the paw pads of their dogs. But others warn against this, claiming Vaseline softens paw pads and can cause injuries to dogs' bunions or skin. For more advice on this, talk to your vet.
There's more you can do to help your dog in winter. Dogs exert more energy when it's cold to keep themselves warm, so it can also be a good idea to increase the amount of fat in their food in small increments.
To keep your dog stimulated when it's too cold to go outside, it's also smart to play some indoor games with your four-legged friend. Or even incorporate dog puzzles or dog agility courses if you have the space.
Above all, a winter walk won't hurt your pup, as the fresh air can strengthen pups' immune systems and keep them exercising. But if they get soaking wet, be sure to dry them off as soon as possible before they start to freeze.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Florian van Duyn & Matthew Henry