Does it hurt dogs to get wet in the cold? Winter tips for your pup

Spending time walking your dog is great exercise for you both, even in the winter cold. But while you can bundle up with many layers, your pup can't. Should you be worried if your doggo gets wet? Here are some tips for keeping a dog happy in freezing winter temps.

If your dog gets really wet during a walk, you should make sure to dry it off and keep it warm afterwards. © Unsplash/Florian van Duyn

Pet owners have been there before: you take your dog out in the cold, and it happens to get wet.

Whether through some unexpected rain or snow or the splash of a puddle, it's bound to happen.

A little drizzle might be nothing to fret about. But if your pup gets soaked in freezing temperatures, it's important to plan to dry your dog off well.

It may help to have a towel on hand during walks. For dogs who have light hair or fur, a simple rub down may not be enough. If dogs are wet all the way down to their skin, they could freeze quickly.

If your pup gets wet in the cold, it's best to bring them back inside and dry them off with a hair dryer for added warmth. And as every animal fan knows, our cuddly companions love an extra petting session.

Older animals, puppies, sick animals, and those with little body weight and very short fur actually need added protection from the outside elements during the winter season. Dog sweaters, coats, or rain protection are good to incorporate when taking these types of dogs on walks in the cold.

Keeping your dog in the cold without protection, especially if they get wet, could lead to health complications like bladder infections.

Seek advice from your veterinarian if you think something may be up with your pup.