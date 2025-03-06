Dog wants to sunbathe outside – his reaction to the gloomy weather is hysterical!

Denver, Colorado - Cash the dog had big plans for a sunbathing session outside, but the weather had its own ideas!

Olivia, the Dachshund's owner, shared the funny video of her determined pup on TikTok.

Cash had obviously thought his plan through carefully.

As soon as Olivia opens the door, the little one rushes into the garden with his fluffy dog cushion in his mouth – ready for a relaxing sunbathe.

But as soon as he reaches the best spot, disillusionment sets in.

The sun has disappeared and his dream of chilling outside has been shattered.

With visibly less enthusiasm, the puppy drags his cushion back into the house and finally makes himself comfortable in a new warm spot right next to the fireplace.

The video went viral within a very short time, and commenters had a lot to say!

"We fear you must buy him a sun," joked one TikTok user as a second said, "The sun should be ashamed honestly."