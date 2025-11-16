Dog watches the falling snow with wonder: what happens next melts hearts by the dozen

Chicago, Illinois - Recently, one dog was particularly happy about the first snowfall of the season. In a viral TikTok video, Burrow the Golden Retriever has been melting hearts with his sweet excitement.

Burrow the dog stands at the window and begs to go outside. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@burrowthegolden

This adorable pup sure knows how to use his sad puppy dog eyes to his advantage!

In the corresponding TikTok video, the four-legged friend first looks out of the window at the enchanting scene.

The snow falls quietly past him. Then he looks hopefully back at his owner, Tristan Guenther.

In the onscreen text, the pet owner reveals that she has just been outside with her dog for an hour.

"Burrow begging me to go back outside after spending an hour in the snow," writes the TikToker.

This is followed by another yearning look from the four-legged friend, and then the time has come: humans and animals are outside again.

"It worked," Tristan admits before showing the dog gleefully frolic in the winter wonderland.