Dog watches the falling snow with wonder: what happens next melts hearts by the dozen
Chicago, Illinois - Recently, one dog was particularly happy about the first snowfall of the season. In a viral TikTok video, Burrow the Golden Retriever has been melting hearts with his sweet excitement.
This adorable pup sure knows how to use his sad puppy dog eyes to his advantage!
In the corresponding TikTok video, the four-legged friend first looks out of the window at the enchanting scene.
The snow falls quietly past him. Then he looks hopefully back at his owner, Tristan Guenther.
In the onscreen text, the pet owner reveals that she has just been outside with her dog for an hour.
"Burrow begging me to go back outside after spending an hour in the snow," writes the TikToker.
This is followed by another yearning look from the four-legged friend, and then the time has come: humans and animals are outside again.
"It worked," Tristan admits before showing the dog gleefully frolic in the winter wonderland.
Viral dog video pulls off one final laugh
Burrow trudges happily through the snow and then dives into the cool water on a terrace, visibly enjoying the soft feeling on his skin.
With this joie de vivre, the Golden Retriever naturally scores big points with the TikTok audience.
This could also be due to a final gag, as Burrow is already standing at the window again in the last scene of the clip.
"Trying again," the subtitle reads.
Meanwhile, many other dog owners can also tell you a thing or two about their love of snow!
The comment section is not only adorned with heart emojis, but also with lots of photos showing other furry friends playing in the snow. Burrow is definitely not an isolated case!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@burrowthegolden