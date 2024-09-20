Dog who was "raised by a cat" delights TikTok with his unusual behavior!

One pet owner has shared the adorable ways in which her dog likes to mimic his cat brother!

One pet owner has shared the adorable ways in which her dog likes to mimic his cat brother! © Screenshot/TikTok/@landoandray

The funny clip, which was shared on the TikTok page @landoandray, became a viral success and has attracted more than a million views.

The video features one-year-old beagle Lindo, who behaves just like his big brother – a five-year-old Maine Coon cat, Rhaegar – and loves all the activities that only a cat normally loves.

"when your dog was raised by your cat," the owner wrote over the clip, which then showed the doggo enjoying cat-friendly activities like birdwatching, hunting, and even loafing!

Lindo and Rhaegar are best friends and live together without any conflicts. They're truly one heart and one soul, despite being different species!

As the video racked up views on TikTok, the two pets quickly became superstars.

"I love this because I always see cats being raised by dogs, but I've never seen dogs being raised by cats," one viewer commented under the clip.