Dog who was "raised by a cat" delights TikTok with his unusual behavior!
The funny clip, which was shared on the TikTok page @landoandray, became a viral success and has attracted more than a million views.
The video features one-year-old beagle Lindo, who behaves just like his big brother – a five-year-old Maine Coon cat, Rhaegar – and loves all the activities that only a cat normally loves.
"when your dog was raised by your cat," the owner wrote over the clip, which then showed the doggo enjoying cat-friendly activities like birdwatching, hunting, and even loafing!
Lindo and Rhaegar are best friends and live together without any conflicts. They're truly one heart and one soul, despite being different species!
As the video racked up views on TikTok, the two pets quickly became superstars.
"I love this because I always see cats being raised by dogs, but I've never seen dogs being raised by cats," one viewer commented under the clip.
"So cute! My dog was raised by my cats, and she only barks at other dogs but not other cats – she probably thinks she's one of them," another user said.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@landoandray