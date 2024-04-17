Dog wreaks hilarious chaos on the family car after muddy romp!
Norfolk, UK - It took Cheryl Cawston three hours to get her car clean again after making a stupid mistake with her dog Albie, and the TikTok video of the pup's hysterical handiwork has gone viral!
After a muddy walk in the woods, she let her dog jump into her car without thinking.
The result can be seen in the video – obviously, Albie has had quite a romp in the vehicle!
Cawston's video shows that all of the seats are completely filthy, including the driver's side, where the culprit is finally shown.
The camera pans over to Albie the dog sitting very calmly and avoiding eye contact with his owner as much as possible.
Cawston explained exactly how the situation got so out of hand in an interview with Newsweek.
Viral TikTok video shows dog-created chaos
According to her report to Newsweek, her 4-year-old dog had been alone in the car for just ten minutes.
Obviously, this was just enough time for him to cause a whirlwind of chaos!
"We had just been out for a walk, and he jumped straight into the car and then refused to get out," Cawston said.
After that, only a three-hour cleaning session could get the car back up to snuff!
"I've been so happy with how many views the video has gained already online," she said.
"I just want to show the world how much love you can give a dog, even if they're muddy, and I hope people see how important it is to rescue a dog," the Brit added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@forevertrainingalbie