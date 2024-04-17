Dog wreaks hilarious chaos on the family car after muddy romp!

Norfolk, UK - It took Cheryl Cawston three hours to get her car clean again after making a stupid mistake with her dog Albie, and the TikTok video of the pup's hysterical handiwork has gone viral!

Cheryl Cawston had an unfortunate yet hilarious incident with her dog Albie recently! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@forevertrainingalbie

After a muddy walk in the woods, she let her dog jump into her car without thinking.



The result can be seen in the video – obviously, Albie has had quite a romp in the vehicle!

Cawston's video shows that all of the seats are completely filthy, including the driver's side, where the culprit is finally shown.

The camera pans over to Albie the dog sitting very calmly and avoiding eye contact with his owner as much as possible.

Cawston explained exactly how the situation got so out of hand in an interview with Newsweek.