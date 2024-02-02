Dog's adoption fails for a heartbreaking reason!

Modesto, California - Rescuers were thrilled that their foster pup, a dog named S'mores, had finally found a family. Sadly, their glee didn't last, as an hour after his adoption, S'mores was returned because new humans had decided he was "too big."

This dog's adoption failed for a heartbreaking reason: the family decided the pup was "too big!" © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/heathersshelterpals

Things seemed to finally be going better for an Anatolian shepherd named S'mores.

After about a year on the streets of Modesto, California, S'more was rescued by the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency (SASA) and brought to a shelter.

The sweet dog was only at the shelter for six days when a family chose him. Sadly, just an hour after being adopted, S'mores was returned.

Per Heather Gee, a shelter volunteer who regularly uses her TikTok account to help connect animals with families, S'mores didn't do anything wrong.

The dog was returned for "being too big," as Gee shares in her now-viral video.