Dog's adoption fails for a heartbreaking reason!
Modesto, California - Rescuers were thrilled that their foster pup, a dog named S'mores, had finally found a family. Sadly, their glee didn't last, as an hour after his adoption, S'mores was returned because new humans had decided he was "too big."
Things seemed to finally be going better for an Anatolian shepherd named S'mores.
After about a year on the streets of Modesto, California, S'more was rescued by the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency (SASA) and brought to a shelter.
The sweet dog was only at the shelter for six days when a family chose him. Sadly, just an hour after being adopted, S'mores was returned.
Per Heather Gee, a shelter volunteer who regularly uses her TikTok account to help connect animals with families, S'mores didn't do anything wrong.
The dog was returned for "being too big," as Gee shares in her now-viral video.
S'mores the dog is small for his breed
S'mores weighs about 78 pounds, which is actually fairly small for Anatolian shepherds, per Newsweek. Dogs of this breed can weigh between 80 to 150 pounds.
Gee's TikTok describing the heartbreaking situation upset many on the social media platform. Most users couldn't believe the dog's adopters didn't consider his size before they adopted him!
S'mores, too, was confused by the whole situation and was seen panting in the devastating clip.
Despite the failed adoption, S'mores is safe and with a foster family, thanks to animal advocate organizations. He's there to "decompress, get some training, and most importantly, get the TLC he deserves!"
His rescuers are hopeful that he will find a forever family that loves him for his adorable size and sweet personality.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/heathersshelterpals