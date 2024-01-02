Dog's adorable reason for refusing treats goes viral!

Carmel, Indiana - A dog known for never saying “no” to treats has an adorable reason for refusing a doggie pastry at the bakery! Apparently, the Golden Retriever spotted something sweeter, as an adorable now-viral TikTok video shows.

This Golden Retriever is usually all about treats – but when he saw the dog behind the counter, he was smitten! © Screenshot/TikTok/@the3retrievers_

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, but Winston the dog doesn't agree.

The pooch, who usually does anything for treats, had no interest in the free samples held right under his nose when he and his owner visited a dog treat bakery.

This 2-year-old Golden only had eyes for the female dog behind the counter, as a now-viral TikTok video shows!

Per the cute clip, Winston wasn't the only smitten pooch. The female dog was also interested and repeatedly jumped up on the counter for a better look at him.

"I was pretty surprised he didn't want the treat the cashier was holding right under his nose and instead he just kept looking at the cute dog behind the counter," Meline Claymon told Newsweek.