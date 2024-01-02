Dog's adorable reason for refusing treats goes viral!
Carmel, Indiana - A dog known for never saying “no” to treats has an adorable reason for refusing a doggie pastry at the bakery! Apparently, the Golden Retriever spotted something sweeter, as an adorable now-viral TikTok video shows.
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, but Winston the dog doesn't agree.
The pooch, who usually does anything for treats, had no interest in the free samples held right under his nose when he and his owner visited a dog treat bakery.
This 2-year-old Golden only had eyes for the female dog behind the counter, as a now-viral TikTok video shows!
Per the cute clip, Winston wasn't the only smitten pooch. The female dog was also interested and repeatedly jumped up on the counter for a better look at him.
"I was pretty surprised he didn't want the treat the cashier was holding right under his nose and instead he just kept looking at the cute dog behind the counter," Meline Claymon told Newsweek.
These dogs were more interested in each other than treats
Melanie says that, until that fateful day at the bakery, food was Winston's first love.
"He loves people, but is usually more interested in food than he was that day," Melanie explained.
TikTokers are gushing over the puppy love!
The clip now boasts over 183,300 views and counting.
"I'm happy to see how many people like this video," explained the proud owner.
She didn't say if her Golden and the doggie beyond the counter are dating, but here's hoping they've kept in touch!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@the3retrievers_