Dog's bittersweet reaction to seeing long-lost human touches hearts on TikTok

Fate tragically separated Olive the dog from her bestie for more than a year. But will the pup recognize her long-lost human when they're reunited? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daddycaddyyy

Per Newsweek, James bought the Golden Retriever and Labrador mix in his senior year of college.

He moved back home after graduating, however, where the dog got super attached to his family members – including James' little sister Jenna.

Eventually, Jenna moved all the way to New York City for school and rarely saw the doggo.

But would Olive the dog remember Jenna after a year of separation?

This viral TikTok video captures the moment when the reunion happens, and it's melting peoples' hearts en masse.

James and his sister wanted to see if Olive would notice Jenna if she were to simply walk by the dog inconspicuously.

When Jenna casually walked by the pooch from a distance, the dog didn't seem to register her at first. But then Olive does a startled double-take, possibly catching a whiff of her former owner's scent.