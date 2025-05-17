Dog's candid pictures from daycare have her owner crying with laughter

Australia - A woman received some hilarious pictures of her dog from the daycare attendants, and it's easy to see why they went viral!

A woman received some hilarious pictures of her dog from the daycare attendants – it's easy to see why they went viral! © Screenshot/TikTok/@pixyvava0

Rosie the Golden Retriever was brought to daycare by her owner in the morning as usual, and a few pictures were sent to her a little later by a member of staff.

The carers had taken the group of four-legged friends to a beach and offered them some off-leash playtime.

If you now think that Rosie can be seen in the photos lounging dreamily on the beach or splashing around in the sun, you'd be wrong.

The caretakers photographed the dog in what were probably the most un-aesthetic moments of all, and the pics caused quite a stir after being posted on TikTok for the world to see.