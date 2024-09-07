Dog's close encounter with coyotes gives TikTokers the chills!

Alberta, Canada - This TikTok video sent shivers down many viewer's spines! A dog named Emma was running through the forests of Alberta, Canada, with her owner when a pack of coyotes suddenly started howling.

"When I first heard the coyotes, they were cackling and howling in the bushes," Emma's owner, Tim Leonard, told Newsweek.



"The sound seemed to come from all around us. Emma looked to her left, and I immediately yelled, 'Get over here," the Canadian said.

He told the outlet that the coyote calls were a lot quieter in the video than they were in real life.

Roaring is Emma's "code word for danger," Leonard explained.

"I taught Emma this when she was a puppy, and we reinforced it over the years. I'm glad we did because when the coyotes appeared, she knew exactly what to do."

In the now-viral clip that's been viewed by over ten million TikTokers, Emma does exactly what she's trained to do. She quickly started trotting away from the dangerous situation!