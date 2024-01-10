Dog's constant barking leads to a shocking discovery!

Duncan, Canada - After two weeks of unusual behavior from their dog , Crystal Weaver, and her family uncovered a wild animal living under their deck!

Crystal Weaver told CBC News that the 2-year-old family dog Coco had been "absolutely neurotic" for two weeks and regularly ran around the backyard barking for no apparent reason. Then, on December 28, Crystal heard some strange rustling under her deck.

"We thought maybe some raccoons were having a bit of a party down there," the Canadian woman said.

The following morning, Crystal's husband decided to figure out what was making the ruckus under the deck – and came face to face with a black bear!

"I've never seen him move so fast," Crystal added.

Crystal caught footage

of the big bear on camera and posted it to TikTok. The video is captioned, "This black bear thought the space under our deck might be a great place to spend the winter."

The video quickly went viral and boasts over 5.3 million views and counting!