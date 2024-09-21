Dog's dramatic reaction to tiny puppy has TikTokers rolling with laughter!

Gold Coast, Australia - In Cub the dog 's eyes, Eden Harper committed a terrible crime! A hilarious viral video shows the pooch's dramatic reaction to his human bringing home a puppy.

While everything else at home revolved around the older four-legged friend from the Gold Coast, owner Eden Harper recently focused on another doggo.

The Australian had agreed to look after a puppy, but she hadn't thought to "discuss" it in detail with Cub beforehand.

At the latest when she was sitting on the couch with the baby dog in her arms, Eden realized what she had done – and that she had to pull out her cell phone immediately.

In the clip, the Australian can first be seen cuddling lovingly with the baby dog in question.



She then pans the camera over to her dog Cub, who can be seen having taken a seat at a safe distance.

His withering gaze over at his owner and the puppy speaks volumes.

"I babysat a puppy and my dog was quite upset with the decision," reads the overlay text in the video.

The cheeky caption reads, "Not mad just disappointed."