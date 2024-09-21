Dog's dramatic reaction to tiny puppy has TikTokers rolling with laughter!
Gold Coast, Australia - In Cub the dog's eyes, Eden Harper committed a terrible crime! A hilarious viral video shows the pooch's dramatic reaction to his human bringing home a puppy.
While everything else at home revolved around the older four-legged friend from the Gold Coast, owner Eden Harper recently focused on another doggo.
The Australian had agreed to look after a puppy, but she hadn't thought to "discuss" it in detail with Cub beforehand.
At the latest when she was sitting on the couch with the baby dog in her arms, Eden realized what she had done – and that she had to pull out her cell phone immediately.
In the clip, the Australian can first be seen cuddling lovingly with the baby dog in question.
She then pans the camera over to her dog Cub, who can be seen having taken a seat at a safe distance.
His withering gaze over at his owner and the puppy speaks volumes.
"I babysat a puppy and my dog was quite upset with the decision," reads the overlay text in the video.
The cheeky caption reads, "Not mad just disappointed."
TikTok users love this dog's diva behavior over new puppy
TikTokers flooded the comments with messages, showing their love for the hysterical video.
"I just got a puppy and my dog is pretty mad at me, won't even give me kisses," wrote one commenter.
"The 'snuff' from the big dog is hilarious," added another
"I love how he's like 'just to be clear, I will not be assisting with babysitting," joked a third.
One can only hope that the Golden Retriever quickly gets used to the puppy and realizes that he is still his mom's favorite at the end of the day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@edenharpr