Dogs go viral for drastically different reactions to extra-long walk

San Diego, California - A golden retriever was recently placed in the car of a woman named Shannon and her dalmatian, Tucker. When the trio went out for a long walk, the golden quickly soon found out he wasn't quite up to par with his fellow dog !

Dalmatian Tucker and a friend's golden retriever had very different responses to a four-mile walk. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tuckerandshannon

Shannon took the four-legged friends to the beach in her hometown of San Diego, where they walked a total of four miles.

But it soon became apparent that the golden retriever was struggling to keep up with them, and when they got back home, Shannon couldn't resist capturing his reaction to the trek.

Quickly grabbing her cell phone to take a video, Shannon put the dogs' differences on full display!

In the video, Dalmatian Tucker sits relaxed in the living room, looking at his owner as if he wants to know when there will finally be some action again.

Then the camera pans to the golden retriever, who is not feeling quite as calm.