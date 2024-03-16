Dogs go viral for drastically different reactions to extra-long walk
San Diego, California - A golden retriever was recently placed in the car of a woman named Shannon and her dalmatian, Tucker. When the trio went out for a long walk, the golden quickly soon found out he wasn't quite up to par with his fellow dog!
Shannon took the four-legged friends to the beach in her hometown of San Diego, where they walked a total of four miles.
But it soon became apparent that the golden retriever was struggling to keep up with them, and when they got back home, Shannon couldn't resist capturing his reaction to the trek.
Quickly grabbing her cell phone to take a video, Shannon put the dogs' differences on full display!
In the video, Dalmatian Tucker sits relaxed in the living room, looking at his owner as if he wants to know when there will finally be some action again.
Then the camera pans to the golden retriever, who is not feeling quite as calm.
Are Dalmatians more athletic than golden retrievers?
Completely exhausted, the poor dog lies on the floor, breathing heavily. His heart still seems to be racing. It's clear that, unlike the Dalmatian, he was overwhelmed by the walk!
A few days ago, Shannon uploaded the video to TikTok, where it has since been viewed by more than 1.7 million people and liked by over 200,000.
Many were able to see the funny side of the comparison, amused by the different fitness levels of the pups.
Shannon, however, was keen to defend her animal guest. "To be fair, it was warm out," she wrote in the caption of the viral hit.
The California native explained the curious situation in more detail to Newsweek.
"We took lots of breaks over the four miles; the golden cools off in the ocean and then is ready to go again!" she said, adding, "My Dalmatian is built for endurance, but we do our long walks in the morning or evening when it is cooler!"
Dalmatians are considered one of the most active dog breeds in the world, but golden retrievers clearly lose out in this case!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tuckerandshannon