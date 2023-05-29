Dog's guilty grin breaks the internet

Pennsylvania - This Doberman-boxer mix's response to getting caught being a "bad dog " has millions giggling.

This dog's guilty grin when confronted by his owner has TikTok users in tears. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/daniibellaxo

This TikTok clip with the caption "The Teefs of Guilt!!!" became a viral sensation overnight, and it's easy to see why. This dog's guilty face is priceless.



In the video, a dog mom named Dani quizzes her Doberman-Boxer mix, Daryl, about his behavior.

"What did you do?" Dani asks. "Did you do something? Do I have to go see what you did?"

The dog responds to the questions by fidgeting and wagging his tail, before showing his teeth.

His creepy grimace seems to be in response to his owner's questioning. In the end, Dani jokes, "Stand back, you're a monster." The dog responds by putting on his goofy grin and coming to his owner for pets while wagging his tail.

The clip boasts over 6 million views, with many finding the doggo's expression both "funny" and "super cute."