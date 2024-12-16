Dogs have funniest reaction to being told they're getting new cat sibling: "You can't eat it"

Dogs Phyllis and Murphy got a rude awakening when their owners informed them that they'd be getting a new cat sibling in a viral TikTok video!

Dogs Phyllis and Murphy got a rude awakening when their owners informed them that they'd be getting a new cat sibling in this viral TikTok video! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sabrenamorgan

The hysterical first video in what soon became a series shows the Mastiff dogs' reaction to Zoe, their new feline sister.

"You guys are gonna have to be okay with the fact that there's a cat that lives here now," the pets' owner, Sabrena Morgan, can be heard saying to the dejected pups in the video.

"Can we all coexist?" she asks them, still stone-faced and blankly staring.

"That cat lives here," Sabrena repeats emphatically.

The woman finally notices one of the dogs has started shaking.

"Everybody calm down," she instructed. "Take deep breaths and just take a nice look because this cat lives here now."

After a second of thought, the dog mama added, "You can't eat it."