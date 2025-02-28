Dog's heartbreaking reaction to being left home alone is revealed on surveillance footage

Bearson the dog 's owners have always wondered what their beloved Golden Retriever gets up to when they're not at home, so they recently took a look at their security camera footage – and felt their hearts sink.

This dog's owners wondered what he gets up to when they're not at home, so they took a look at their security camera footage – and felt their hearts sink. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bearsonberry

In a short clip recently published on TikTok, the dog can be seen cuddling contentedly with his owner.

The young woman writes down the thoughts she always has when she leaves home: "I hope bearson doesn't chew up the house while we're gone!!!"

The black-and-white footage from the recording device then follows.

But does the pooch end up running around the house, knocking things over, and destroying the furniture after all?