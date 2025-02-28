Dog's heartbreaking reaction to being left home alone is revealed on surveillance footage
Bearson the dog's owners have always wondered what their beloved Golden Retriever gets up to when they're not at home, so they recently took a look at their security camera footage – and felt their hearts sink.
In a short clip recently published on TikTok, the dog can be seen cuddling contentedly with his owner.
The young woman writes down the thoughts she always has when she leaves home: "I hope bearson doesn't chew up the house while we're gone!!!"
The black-and-white footage from the recording device then follows.
But does the pooch end up running around the house, knocking things over, and destroying the furniture after all?
Golden Retriever snuggles up on a chair as he waits for his owners' return
On the contrary, Bearson the dog simply sits up in a cozy chair.
He looks sadly at the floor, snuggles into the soft cushion, and lets his head sink thoughtfully onto the armrest.
It seems as if he is making himself comfortable while he waits longingly for his loved ones to come home again.
"Our boy loves a chair," reads the video's caption.
Incidentally, the Golden Retriever's followers need not worry about him.
Countless other video's on the TikTok page show how spoiled the sweet "velcro dog" is, and how much quality time he spends with them!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bearsonberry