Dog's hilarious method of "bobbing" for apples has TikTokers rolling with laughter

Australia - Delilah the dog easily gets bored, so her owner came up with a fun way for the pooch to "bob for apples" in honor of the fall season. Unfortunately, the Golden Retriever is a little too smart for her own good!

A clip of the pup's antics was posted online at the end of October and shows just how clever the Golden really is.

Pieces of chopped apple can be seen floating in a bowl, clearly a favorite food of the dog.

Then it's time for Delilah to "bob" for the apples... but things are going very differently than the dog's owner had hoped!

Instead of "bobbing for apples" the traditional way, the Golden Retriever makes short work of the job by using her paw instead of her snout to scoop water and apple pieces out of the bowl.

In no time at all, the floor is soaking wet and full of the little fruit snacks. Delilah, having reached her goal, immediately begins to eat her apple treats!

"She is efficient," reads the video's caption.