Dogs' hilariously underwhelmed reaction to their owner playing dead goes viral

Florida - TikToker Tracy Fosterling decided to see how her five dogs would react if she pretended to drop dead. The animals' blasé reaction has the internet shaking with laughter!

Shortly before Christmas, Tracy Fosterling decided to see what her dogs would do if she fell over and played dead.

Their reaction didn't instill her with much confidence.

In the now-viral video, the young woman dramatically drops to the floor and lies there without moving. Hysterically, only three of her five dogs reacted to her fall, and none seemed all that concerned.

One looked over the back of the sofa before dismissing the situation, and two others walked over. Only one dog checked on Tracy and gave her kisses. The other dog to saunter over decided to sniff his sister instead of helping their mom.

At least Tracy knows which dog will help her in a dire situation!