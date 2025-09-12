Dogs keep trying to "train" baby girl to play fetch with them in adorable footage

Bentonville, Arkansas - Four dogs and a baby are currently delighting millions of users on TikTok thanks to the animals' loving patience.

After the dogs have put the ball on the baby's seat, they wait anxiously for a reaction. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kennyprince1

In the clip, which was filmed in Bentonville, Arkansas, the four-legged friends run up to the little girl excitedly

Australian Shepherd Arlo is holding a tennis ball in his mouth, which he gently places on the baby's table expectantly.

Soon after, the dogs wait for the infant to throw the ball for them to chase – a classic game of "fetch."

Unfortunately for these patient pups, the little one just looks at the furry friends with wide-eyed confusion.

Lucky for all of the waiting dogs, the video's "cameraman" finally intervenes after a bit. Indeed, an older man's hand comes into the frame, grabs the tennis ball, and throws it off for the eager doggos to chase.

"Did they have a group meeting before walking over?" joked one commenter.

"The corgi giving orders and the aussie carrying out the tasks is so accurate," said another.

The thrower/cameraman, Kenneth Ray Prince, told Newsweek more about the dogs' ongoing quest to teach their little human pal to play.

