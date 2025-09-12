Dogs keep trying to "train" baby girl to play fetch with them in adorable footage
Bentonville, Arkansas - Four dogs and a baby are currently delighting millions of users on TikTok thanks to the animals' loving patience.
In the clip, which was filmed in Bentonville, Arkansas, the four-legged friends run up to the little girl excitedly
Australian Shepherd Arlo is holding a tennis ball in his mouth, which he gently places on the baby's table expectantly.
Soon after, the dogs wait for the infant to throw the ball for them to chase – a classic game of "fetch."
Unfortunately for these patient pups, the little one just looks at the furry friends with wide-eyed confusion.
Lucky for all of the waiting dogs, the video's "cameraman" finally intervenes after a bit. Indeed, an older man's hand comes into the frame, grabs the tennis ball, and throws it off for the eager doggos to chase.
"Did they have a group meeting before walking over?" joked one commenter.
"The corgi giving orders and the aussie carrying out the tasks is so accurate," said another.
The thrower/cameraman, Kenneth Ray Prince, told Newsweek more about the dogs' ongoing quest to teach their little human pal to play.
Viral TikTok hit is followed by funny sequel
"They actually did it again," the baby's grandpa said, adding, "I had to distract them to leave her alone."
In fact, there is now another funny video in which male dog Arlo once again takes the initiative.
Unlike the other dogs, he doesn't give up on the baby, still hoping for a game of ball – again in vain, of course.
"My Australian shepherd kept dropping the ball in front of my granddaughter," confirmed the 60-year-old.
This behavior is hardly surprising for dog connoisseurs, as all four dog breeds shown in the clip are herding dogs.
Australian Shepherds, Corgis, and Border Collies, as seen here, are particularly keen to interact with both large and very small humans.
While a full-on game of fetch is not yet possible, the dogs have shown that they are more than willing to wait for the chance!
Cover photo: Bildmontage: TikTok/Screenshots/kennyprince1