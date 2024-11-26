Dog's owners can't understand how he pulled off this impressive escape – then they see the surveillance tape!

Orange County, California - A dog named Bond just pulled off a feat worthy of his spy namesake. Agent 007! How did the Husky manage to escape his (ahem) bonds?

When his owners found the four-legged friend on the wrong side of their fence this month, they couldn't believe their eyes.

But when they found out what had really happened thanks to a surveillance camera, they were left speechless.

In the now-viral video, Bond can be seen on his daring mission.

Bond can be seen on tape squeezing through the gap in the fence, which is only a few inches wide.

While his fellow dog Jon Snow watches in fascination, Bond slithers his way through to the other side like a snake.

"When someone tells you Huskies are escape artists – Believe them!" the owners write in the caption under the video.

"When we couldn't figure out how Bond ended up on the opposite side of one of the many fences we have in the yard, we checked our camera and found out we have a new Houdini."