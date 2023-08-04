Dog's reaction to a sad little girl has the internet awestruck

New York, New York - TikTok is in love with a dog that lifted the spirits of a little girl. The two became best buddies.

Marley, a golden retriever, made it his mission to comfort a little girl, and TIkTok is here for it! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/marleynyc/TikTok

Marley, a golden retriever, made it his mission to comfort a little girl who needed some cheering up.



The Golden is a medical-response dog who "thinks he's human," according to his TikTok account, and is trained to assist his owner Gary and get help if his human faints.

Marley's training has made him great at recognizing other people's emotions, as a now-viral TIkTok clip shows. The sweet video sees the golden retriever calmly sitting next to a little girl in the grass and letting her pet him.

"Marley went to cheer up a little girl," his owner writes in the subtitles of the video. In the clip, Marley gently nudges the little girl with his paw, until she pets him. When she offers her hand, the pup places his paw in hers.

After a few seconds, it seems like Marley has gained this little human's trust, because she moves over to the golden and lays her head on his belly. Both the pooch and the human look pretty darn content, as they share some cuddles.