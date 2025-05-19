Dog's reaction to her meeting owner's new baby has the internet in tears!

Gold Coast, Australia - When Brooke Thomo first became a mother, she was eagerly awaiting the moment when her newborn would meet her beloved dog Cedar. When the time finally came, something happened that the Australian didn't expect – and yet didn't find entirely surprising!

Cedar the dog had the most special reaction to seeing her owner again after Brooke became a mother. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cedarandsprinkle

Every first meeting after giving birth is something very special for the new mother, but Border Collie Cedar's introduction to her 30-year-old owner's new baby took things to a new level.

When the dog was brought to the newborn and the proud mommy, Cedar naturally pounced on the tiny infant first and sniffed his new sibling extensively.

However, this only lasted a few seconds, as the dog then turned her attention to her owner and seemed concerned about her condition, gently pushing her snout against Brooke's neck and letting it linger there.

It was as if the animal wanted to say to the new mom, "I hope you're okay. You made it!"

In a viral Instagram video, Cedar can be seen giving Brooke another intense look, perhaps to show her that she will always be her top priority as life begins to revolve around the new baby.

The clip was viewed millions of times within a few days of posting, with many gushing in the comments about the dog's sweet dedication to her owner.