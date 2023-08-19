Dog's reaction to new baby melts millions of hearts on TikTok

A TikTok clip of a dog named Mya meeting the new baby has made millions of users say "aw!" It looks like these two are going to be best buddies.

When a Shiba Inu named Mya was introduced to her new family member, she was more than excited, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

The clip with the caption, "Soon to be besties," shows Mya's new brother, a human newborn named Leo, coming home for the first time.

Maya runs around the stroller, barking and wagging her tail. As soon as the little dog gets a whiff of the newborn, she refuses to leave his side.

It's as adorable as it gets!

The sweet clip boasts over 7.4 million views and counting. Thousands of TikTokers couldn't help but gush over the cuteness in the comments.