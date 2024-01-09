Dog's reaction to owner crying melts hearts on TikTok
Utah - This dog is making millions say aw with his adorable reaction to his owner's tears. Spoiler alert: this Goldendoodle named Oliver is very concerned!
Kat Braden wasn't having a good day when she called her four-legged friend over to her.
When Oliver jumped onto Kat and saw her tears, the dog's demeanor changed entirely. Oliver stopped wagging his tail happily and looked at Kat with a worried expression.
Then, the dog put his head in her lap as if to comfort his human.
The sweet video with the apt caption, "They always know #dogs," quickly raked in the likes and views.
TikTokers are smitten with this dog's concern for his human. The TikTok clip boasts over two and a half million likes and over 13 million views since it was posted last week.
Can dogs sense human emotions?
Kat explained the situation to Newsweek, saying, "I had a rough morning and was feeling emotional. Oliver was in the other room, so I called him in. When he saw that I had been crying, he perked up his ears and had a worried look in his eyes."
This dog owner isn't the only one convinced that her dog understands her emotions. Canines are humans' best friends, after all. According to animal experts at VCA Animal Hospitals, dogs can indeed pick up on our emotional states.
In other words, dogs know if their human is upset, sad, or nervous, and sometimes they will react. However, the experts caution people against thinking that the animals can understand all of their owner's complicated feelings.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@agirlandadoodle