Dog's reaction to owner crying melts hearts on TikTok

Utah - This dog is making millions say aw with his adorable reaction to his owner's tears. Spoiler alert: this Goldendoodle named Oliver is very concerned!

Kat Braden's dog had a super sweet reaction to her tears. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@agirlandadoodle

Kat Braden wasn't having a good day when she called her four-legged friend over to her.

When Oliver jumped onto Kat and saw her tears, the dog's demeanor changed entirely. Oliver stopped wagging his tail happily and looked at Kat with a worried expression.

Then, the dog put his head in her lap as if to comfort his human.

The sweet video with the apt caption, "They always know #dogs," quickly raked in the likes and views.

TikTokers are smitten with this dog's concern for his human. The TikTok clip boasts over two and a half million likes and over 13 million views since it was posted last week.