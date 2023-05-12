Golden retriever knows exactly what her human needs after a long workday!

Salt Lake City, Utah - There's emotional support animals, and then there's Nala the golden retriever , a canine social media star that knows exactly what her owner needs after a long day at work!

When Chris comes home from work stressed out, he can count on some emotional support from Nala the golden retriever! © Screenshot/TikTok/adventuringwithnala

Chris Lindamood and his beloved dog are already regulars on the internet's viral carousel. From serotonin boosts on TikTok, to heartwarming Instagram pics, they've adventured their way into everyone's hearts.

One short but sweet interaction uploaded to TikTok is the perfect illustration of how the paw-some pair have managed this.

Over two millions users watched Chris filming himself coming home after work, looking for one thing and one thing only: "emotional support from my dog."

And boy, did he get exactly what he needed!