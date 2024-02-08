Dog's sassy samba mirror moment sets TikTok on fire: "I can't!"

Southern California - A little dog named Koda from Southern California had a hilarious reaction to his reflection, and it's been amusing millions on TikTok.

What is Koda doing with his reflection? It looks like trying to dance! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/doodle_koda

This mini golden doodle knows how to groove!

A clip of Koda is only ten seconds long, but it continues to pick up steam as it shows the furry friend in action.

While Koda looks in the mirror, his owner films him from behind. The dog enthusiastically wiggles his hips and wags his tail happily. Perfectly set to the song Fireball by Pitbull, it appears the pup is moving his behind in rhythm to the samba sounds.

Koda seems to think the animal in the mirror is a playmate who joins in with his dancing.

"His little legs, I can’t," his owner wrote on the TikTok post.

The combo of the song plus the pup's movements has made for a viral hit. It's been viewed over 5.6 million times, and its comment section has been bombarded with crying-laughing emojis.

But will Koda ever realize that the "other dog" in the mirror is himself?