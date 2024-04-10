Dog's startling DNA test results makes his owner shed happy tears
New York, New York - Cathy adopted her dog Wilee from a stranger. Five years later, the New Yorker made a startling discovery about her precious pooch!
When Wilee moved into his new home, nobody really knew what breed the dog was.
Cathy was only able to find out that the mother of her new housemate had been found pregnant on the streets of Georgia.
As she told Newsweek, the owner wanted to use a DNA test to find out what breed of dog she had brought into the house and whether Wilee had any siblings.
She came across a photo of his mother, who had since found new owners and was registered in a database. Cathy made contact and found out that her pup was allegedly not born alone.
Over the years, the dog owner kept checking the database, and gradually, new animals were added. Sadly, there were none from Wilee's litter – until recently!
Wilee the dog finally finds his long-lost siblings
Cathy had Wilee tested again and compared his DNA with all the dogs in the database where she finally discovered his long-lost littermates!
She announced the result in a video on TikTok, which has been viewed by more than 1.3 million people and counting!
With tears in her eyes, Cathy announced that some of her pet's direct siblings had been found.
According to the video, Wilee has two sisters as well as a brother called Nick.
"They are like, literally twins," said the dog mom. "They have the same smile!"
There probably won't be a family reunion in the near future, however, as Wilee's siblings still live in Georgia and his mother has moved to Arizona. Oh well, pen pals it is!
