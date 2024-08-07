Dog's tragic transformation after 716 days at a shelter brings the internet to tears

Cochrane, Canada - Paddy the dog was full of life and energy when she first arrived at the animal shelter almost two years ago. Since then, she has seen many other dogs come and go... but she herself was never chosen.

Day 1 at the shelter: Paddy the dog looked so happy when she first arrived. © Screenshot/Instagram/@cochranehumane

Her shelter, the Cochrane & Area Humane Society, has been showing what this has done to her in a viral Instagram video.



The post has since moved many users to tears.

In it, the animal shelter presents a before-and-after comparison.

First, viewers see a happy-looking furry friend on her first day.

Then there is a harsh cut – 716 days later, Paddy looks sad and resigned.

The poor animal sits in her kennel, seemingly having given up hope of finding a new home.

"This gorgeous girl has excellent basic obedience and house manners, is super loyal, and politely requests unlimited tennis balls," the shelter wrote in the caption of the post.

On the other hand, her carers concede, "Yes, she has her quirks (she’s looking for a home without other furry creatures or small kids) but she is an incredible dog who is so loving, and it is breaking our hearts to see her waiting so long."

The post ended with a wish for users to "share this post with as many people as possible – we know there is a home out there for our special girl!"