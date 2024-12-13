Dog's unusual habit baffles owner before he finally figures it out!

Boston, Massachusetts - "Does anyone want my dog ?" Matt Rossi from Boston begins his TikTok video, which went viral last month.

In the clip, Kirkland the Dachshund stands in front of the fridge in the kitchen and keeps hitting his paw against it. What's going on?

"He will not stop doing this," Matt explained. "I don't know what he wants. I've opened the door; he gets uninterested, and he just keeps doing this. It doesn't end."

"Just come pick him up if you want him," he joked. "You might have to take the fridge with you, though."

But just like his owner, TikTok viewers were also left puzzled by Kirkland's curious habit!

What does the pooch want with the fridge – especially if he doesn't seem to care when Matt opens it?

In a follow-up post, Matt offered to give an explanation... sort of!