Dog's unusual habit baffles owner before he finally figures it out!
Boston, Massachusetts - "Does anyone want my dog?" Matt Rossi from Boston begins his TikTok video, which went viral last month.
In the clip, Kirkland the Dachshund stands in front of the fridge in the kitchen and keeps hitting his paw against it. What's going on?
"He will not stop doing this," Matt explained. "I don't know what he wants. I've opened the door; he gets uninterested, and he just keeps doing this. It doesn't end."
"Just come pick him up if you want him," he joked. "You might have to take the fridge with you, though."
But just like his owner, TikTok viewers were also left puzzled by Kirkland's curious habit!
What does the pooch want with the fridge – especially if he doesn't seem to care when Matt opens it?
In a follow-up post, Matt offered to give an explanation... sort of!
Why is Kirkland the dog so obsessed with the fridge?
Ever the jokester, Matt tricked viewers with the famous "Rickrolling" meme.
But viewers weren't having it, with one commenter writing, "tag me when ur serious pls."
Eventually, Matt gave a proper answer.
Speaking with Newsweek recently, the dog dad explained that it wasn't a toy or critter behind the fridge that got Kirkland's attention.
"Just turns out Kirkland is a smart and stubborn little guy who knew that the refrigerator has food and he was just hungry for a snack," Matt explained.
"Don't underestimate the dedication of a hungry pup."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@themattyrossi