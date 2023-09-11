Down-on-his-luck dog still searching for forever home after over 600 days in shelter

Chattanooga, Tennessee - A dog named Cheeks has been stuck at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for more than 600 days, and that's only the beginning of his sad story.

A dog named Cheeks doesn't have any luck and keeps getting returned to the shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee. © Screenshot/Facebook/McKamey Animal Center

A six-year-old pooch named Cheeks has unfortunately become a fixture at the McKamey Animal Center and has been there longer than any other animal.

Lauren Mann, director of advancement at the center, told Newsweek that Cheeks was originally surrendered to the shelter in January 2022 because his former owner couldn't take care of him.

Mann describes Cheeks as a "sweet and happy guy, who loves meeting new people."

Unfortunately, Cheeks' luck is nowhere near as good as his personality.

"He has been adopted and returned twice, due to no fault of his own," Mann explained. She says his failure to find a new forever home comes down to his "picky personality with other dogs" and the fact he is a pretty large pup.

"We are in the midst of a sheltering crisis nationwide, where people are sadly just not adopting as frequently as they used to," Mann added.

