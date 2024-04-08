Dramatic dog comes up with adorably ingenious plan to prolong walk!

Cornwall, UK - For many dogs , outdoor time is the highlight of their day. This seems true for Bruce the dog, who came up with an adorable plot to get the most time possible out of his walk!

Bruce the dog came up with an ingenious idea for how to prolong his walk! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@freelance_amy

Amy Nicholson went for a walk with her boyfriend's family dog Bruce, and the footage of his sweet hijinx went viral.



Amy told Newsweek that Bruce suddenly started walking very slowly to stretch out the walk.

When this didn't work, he decided to take more drastic measures and lifted his paw.



But Amy already knew the trick! "I checked his paw over, but after two minutes he was back to normal again anyway. He's done it a few times now," she laughed, adding that "he's just the sweetest boy."

The video on her TikTok account shows Bruce's viral Oscar-worthy performance in full!

"You don't fool me, Bruce!" reads the caption. "Does anyone [else's] dog do this?"

