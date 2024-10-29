Drink thief dog gets caught by the silliest evidence ever: "Come back with a warrant"
Vermont - Some dogs are said to be pretty good at subterfuge. Well, let's just say that Rusty the Golden Retriever is not one of those four-legged friends.
Fortunately, the dog's owner captured the adorable little liar on video and made the whole Internet giggle.
The man from Vermont had only left his dog alone in the car for a few moments, but the pup evidently had mischief on his mind.
Rusty's owner had treated himself to a slushie beforehand, placing the half-frozen soft drink in the center console and leaving it there when he got out of the car for a couple of minutes.
This was plenty of time for his dog to get his teeth into the icy treat, however.
On his return, Rusty's master immediately noticed that the drink was empty – and that the Golden Retriever was behaving strangely.
"Rusty, did you eat my slushie when I was gone?" he can be heard asking in the background of the video.
Meanwhile, Rusty tries his hardest to bluff – but the evidence is quickly uncovered.
Rusty the dog gets caught blue tongued!
Rusty couldn't keep his guard up for long and his facial expressions slipped.
A quick glance out of the corner of his eye revealed that he knew exactly what his owner was talking about.
And then his owner thought of a way to finally find out what had happened for sure: "Let me see your tongue!"
After all, slushies are known to stain your tongue with the color of the drink's artificial dye.
Rusty initially managed to free himself from the grip of his giggling owner.
Eventually, however, the man was successful and was able to take a look at the animal's tongue.
And then... aha!
"That looks like a blue tongue," his owner laughed, confirming suspicions that the pup had helped himself to his master's blue slushie drink.
While this evidence was enough for the owner to know that the dog had been eating the forbidden treat, users on TikTok, where the video was published are completely behind the dog.
"That is circumstantial evidence at most. Rusty is innocent!" one user joked, as a second wrote, "rusty said come back with a warrant."
Another said, "Ahh yes the blue tongued golden retriever... very rare breed. You got a good one."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@vermont911