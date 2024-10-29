Drink thief dog gets caught by the silliest evidence ever: "Come back with a warrant"

Vermont - Some dogs are said to be pretty good at subterfuge. Well, let's just say that Rusty the Golden Retriever is not one of those four-legged friends.

Fortunately, the dog's owner captured the adorable little liar on video and made the whole Internet giggle.

The man from Vermont had only left his dog alone in the car for a few moments, but the pup evidently had mischief on his mind.

Rusty's owner had treated himself to a slushie beforehand, placing the half-frozen soft drink in the center console and leaving it there when he got out of the car for a couple of minutes.

This was plenty of time for his dog to get his teeth into the icy treat, however.

On his return, Rusty's master immediately noticed that the drink was empty – and that the Golden Retriever was behaving strangely.

"Rusty, did you eat my slushie when I was gone?" he can be heard asking in the background of the video.

Meanwhile, Rusty tries his hardest to bluff – but the evidence is quickly uncovered.