Drowning dog saved by heroic efforts of passersby!
Manchester, uk - When a dog fell into a muddy canal in the English city of Manchester, his owner thought it was curtains for the poor pooch. But luckily, the value of teamwork quickly kicked in!
When 20-year-old students Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor saw a man leaning over the Ancoats canal wall, they initially thought he was talking to a duck, per the Daily Mail.
But the panic on Batu Akyol's face made the friends stop. They quickly realized that he was holding his dog's leash and the situation was serious.
The pooch, named Sumak, had fallen into the canal and was paddling for his life.
The students jumped to action. They got passersby to hold Ben by the legs and lower him head-first into the canal. Luckily, he was able to grab the pooch by the paws and the group could pull both the human and hound safely out of the canal.
A video of the daring rescue has been warming millions of hearts online.
Dog rescuers talk about their sweet save!
Rescuing the dog took a few tries and teamwork.
"I'm a dog owner myself, so there wasn't a chance I was going to leave it on its own but I couldn't get it the first time," Ben told the Daily Mail.
He continued to say, "Everyone was panicking."
"The crowd had begun to build," Jack explained, "so the tallest person – which was Ben – was flipped upside down and he was able to grab the dog, as shown in the video."
Once Sumack was back on dry land, "he was wagging its tail and jumping up and down, so excited," the student added.
And why not? He had a whole crowd of new friends to meet!
Cover photo: Montage: Twitter/Dbelldb1