Drowning dog saved by heroic efforts of passersby!

Manchester, uk - When a dog fell into a muddy canal in the English city of Manchester, his owner thought it was curtains for the poor pooch. But luckily, the value of teamwork quickly kicked in!

This dog was pulled out of a canal and the sweet rescue was caught on camera. © collage: screenshots/Twitter/Dbelldb1

When 20-year-old students Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor saw a man leaning over the Ancoats canal wall, they initially thought he was talking to a duck, per the Daily Mail.

But the panic on Batu Akyol's face made the friends stop. They quickly realized that he was holding his dog's leash and the situation was serious.

The pooch, named Sumak, had fallen into the canal and was paddling for his life.

The students jumped to action. They got passersby to hold Ben by the legs and lower him head-first into the canal. Luckily, he was able to grab the pooch by the paws and the group could pull both the human and hound safely out of the canal.

A video of the daring rescue has been warming millions of hearts online.