"Drunk" dog suffers hilarious side effects after breaking into booze
New Jersey - When his owner was away, mixed-breed dog Jack apparently has a penchant for high-proof spirits, as the pup was caught red-handed after breaking into the liquor cabinet!
Last month, when the dog's owner, Mary, came home, she found her five-year-old husky-shepherd mix, Jack, making himself comfortable under the table in the dining room with a bottle of Baileys.
With the half-empty bottle between his paws, Jack was caught in the act, and Mary documented the hilarious side effects of his break-in in a viral TikTok.
Not only had Jack finished off a more-than-halfway-full bottle of Baileys, but he nearly made his way through a half-full bottle of vodka too!
Mary then called the culprit to her, with Jack stumbling on his way into the kitchen.
"It's not funny, but my dog is drunk, and I don't know what to do about it!" Mary said in the clip, struggling to hold back her laughter.
Mary later gave an update for viewers to clarify how the dog fared after his wild night.
Booze thief Jack is doing just fine after viral incident
In a follow-up clip, Mary said Jack was doing just fine after the break-in, telling viewers that she called animal poison control before taking him to the vet.
He slept it off under the watchful eye of the vet, and Mary was able to pick him up the next day.
She joked that didn't even have a hangover after the incident and hasn't suffered any further side effects.
Looks like Mary will have to take some extra precautions to keep the booze away from Jack from now on!
