"Drunk" dog suffers hilarious side effects after breaking into booze

New Jersey - When his owner was away, mixed-breed dog Jack apparently has a penchant for high-proof spirits, as the pup was caught red-handed after breaking into the liquor cabinet!

Jack the dog appeared to be drunk when his owner came home, as the furry friend had broken into her booze! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mcgat1

Last month, when the dog's owner, Mary, came home, she found her five-year-old husky-shepherd mix, Jack, making himself comfortable under the table in the dining room with a bottle of Baileys.

With the half-empty bottle between his paws, Jack was caught in the act, and Mary documented the hilarious side effects of his break-in in a viral TikTok.

Not only had Jack finished off a more-than-halfway-full bottle of Baileys, but he nearly made his way through a half-full bottle of vodka too!

Mary then called the culprit to her, with Jack stumbling on his way into the kitchen.

"It's not funny, but my dog is drunk, and I don't know what to do about it!" Mary said in the clip, struggling to hold back her laughter.

Mary later gave an update for viewers to clarify how the dog fared after his wild night.