Dying dog gets "heartwarming" farewell fanfare on his last walk

Dupont, Pennsylvania - After Kevin Curry's dog Mellow was diagnosed with terminal cancer, the owner went to great lengths to ensure his pet got the farewell he deserved.

A whole neighborhood turned out to bid a dying dog farewell on his last walk around the block. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@dog_rates

For the past four years, Kevin Curry and his pup Mellow have walked through their neighborhood in Dupont, Pennsylvania twice a day. The two have made many a friendship on their strolls.

Recently, the pair's daily walks became more and more difficult for the dog. Then, the nine-year-old rescue was diagnosed with terminal lymphoma.

The dog's failing health made it clear that Kevin would soon have to say goodbye to his beloved pet. But this dog owner wanted to make sure his dog got to say goodbye to his friends, too.

"I decided that he should have one last ceremonial walk around town," Curry told the Citizens' Voice.

Keven decided to put letters in his neighbor's mailboxes to let them know when Mellow would be walking by for the last time.