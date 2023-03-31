Dynamic dog and goat duo find happy farm ending after shelter stint

Raleigh, North Carolina - An animal shelter was subsequently faced with the almost impossible task of finding someone who would take in a goat and a dog . But within a few weeks, a small miracle happened!

Because their owner fell ill, he could no longer take care of Cinnamon the goat and Felix the boxer mix. © Screenshot: Facebook/WakeGov Pets: Wake County Animal Center

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog eat together, sleep together, and play together. They are inseparable!

Both of the animals were brought to Wake County Animal Center after a local veterinary office in Raleigh paid a visit to the extremely ill owner and unfortunately found that he was no longer able to take care of the unusual pair. With a heavy heart, he parted ways with his two beloved pets.

Insider reported that Cinnamon and Felix had been waiting at the animal shelter to be adopted or to find a suitable foster home since March 13.

Finding a single home for both pets was no easy undertaking for the animal welfare workers, who describe the friendship of the two four-legged friends as "special."

"Goats are social animals and so are dogs, so when they're put together – it makes sense they would find friendship," said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center.

"In many cases of interspecies friendship, the species are not normally seen together, and sometimes, one is of a species that ordinarily preys on the other in nature – whatever the reason for these two bonding, it's clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together," she continued.