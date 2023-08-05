Eight-month-old dog saved by a miracle ahead of scheduled euthanasia

Austin, Texas - A precious dog named Darla was granted a miracle after the eight-month-old golden retriever was cruelly scheduled for euthanasia in Texas .

An eight-year-old dog was miraculously saved from euthanasia in Austin, Texas. © Screenshot/Facebook/Austin Pets Alive!

The poor dog seemed to sense what the staff at an overcrowded Texas animal shelter had in mind for her when she was scheduled to die at the end of July.

Because Darla was so terrified of going to be euthanized, she was placed in a wheelbarrow.

When it was time to go, the pup huddled in fear, but then, thankfully, a miracle happened.

Staff from the Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) shelter arrived on the scene at that moment to lend a hand to their colleagues.

When they saw young Darla in her wheelbarrow, their breath caught. "We had to pull her, we had to save her," Jordana Moerbe of "PA! said in a press release.

"We hope that she's able to come out of her shell and be the happy puppy she deserves to be. It's what every one of the pets in the shelter deserves."