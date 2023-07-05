Elderly dog waits 500 days for new home in heartbreaking rescue story

Dublin, Ireland - A border collie named Jordan waited for 500 days for a new home, only to have his dreamed dashed in the cruelest way.

Jordan waited in vain to be picked up by his new family. He had even gotten dressed up nicely for that occasion with a bow tie! © Collage/Screenshot/Twitter/@DublinSPCA

Jordan was rescued from the streets by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) in Ireland more than a year ago.

The one-time stray had been in dire condition: "He had bald patches on both sides of his body," the DSPCA website states. "Poor Jordan was very nervous of people and loud noises when he first arrived into the shelter and just wanted to hide away from everyone."

Thanks to the loving treatment at the shelter, the border collie was able to regain his trust in people and was eventually put up for adoption.

Soon, a suitable family said they were interested in Jordan, and it looked like a new life in a loving home was about to begin – but the prospective adopters didn't show up to pick up the dog.