Elderly dog waits 500 days for new home in heartbreaking rescue story
Dublin, Ireland - A border collie named Jordan waited for 500 days for a new home, only to have his dreamed dashed in the cruelest way.
Jordan was rescued from the streets by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) in Ireland more than a year ago.
The one-time stray had been in dire condition: "He had bald patches on both sides of his body," the DSPCA website states. "Poor Jordan was very nervous of people and loud noises when he first arrived into the shelter and just wanted to hide away from everyone."
Thanks to the loving treatment at the shelter, the border collie was able to regain his trust in people and was eventually put up for adoption.
Soon, a suitable family said they were interested in Jordan, and it looked like a new life in a loving home was about to begin – but the prospective adopters didn't show up to pick up the dog.
Jordan the border collie has already been disappointed twice
The same situation happened again in June.
Once again, a family had expressed interest in the black-and-white doggo. On the day of the agreed meeting, Jordan was eagerly awaiting his new humans, donning a suit collar and bow tie just for the occasion.
Unfortunately, Jordan's happy ending was delayed again: "This is the second time a family have been due to meet him and not shown up," the DSPCA wrote on Twitter. "Please don't get our hopes up."
The shelter posted a video of Jordan lying next to a staff member with his ears drooping. In another scene, the border collie sits expectantly in front of the closed door of his kennel, seemingly hoping that his new owners will finally arrive.
The DPSCA has shared an update on Twitter, saying that several families had arrived to meet Jordan. Here's to hoping the "older distinguished gentleman" finds his forever home!
Cover photo: Collage/Screenshot/Twitter/@DublinSPCA