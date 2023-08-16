Family discovers abandoned dog tied to tree after buying new home

Baldwin County, Alabama - April Parker and her partner got more than they bargained for when they bought their new home: they got the previous owner's dog and cat along with the house!

This poor dog's previous owners left her behind! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/geaux75

As soon as April and her boyfriend set foot on the grounds of their new home, they found a 10-year-old dog named Molly and an orange cat.

"They just didn't want [their dog]," April Parker explained on TikTok. "They wanted their beehive and tractor, but they didn't want her or the cat."

April filmed her search and first encounter with the abandoned dog and shared it on TikTok. She eventually found the pooch tied to a line between two trees.

The pooch had been left with food and water but was thrilled to see April.

The clip pulled millions of TikToker's heartstrings and has garnered over 33 million views.