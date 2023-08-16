Family discovers abandoned dog tied to tree after buying new home
Baldwin County, Alabama - April Parker and her partner got more than they bargained for when they bought their new home: they got the previous owner's dog and cat along with the house!
As soon as April and her boyfriend set foot on the grounds of their new home, they found a 10-year-old dog named Molly and an orange cat.
"They just didn't want [their dog]," April Parker explained on TikTok. "They wanted their beehive and tractor, but they didn't want her or the cat."
April filmed her search and first encounter with the abandoned dog and shared it on TikTok. She eventually found the pooch tied to a line between two trees.
The pooch had been left with food and water but was thrilled to see April.
The clip pulled millions of TikToker's heartstrings and has garnered over 33 million views.
This dog's new owners love her
As the TikTok of Aprils first encounter with her new dog shows, the little pit bull looks dejected and just stares. But soon, her tail stars wagging.
"We're going to make her life so good," April wrote in the TikTok caption, adding: "She will never be left all alone tied to a tree."
As the sweet TikTok updates show, that promise has been kept. Molly is treated like a queen: she gets baths, puppuccinos, and has even moved into the house.
Per April's updates, the couple has also adopted the abandoned orange cat, but this feisty feline prefers to say outside.
All in all, it's a happy ending for these four-legged friends!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/geaux75