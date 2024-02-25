Father-son doggy duo thrills the internet with jumping shenanigans

Arkansas - Some dogs are athletic, and some aren't so spry. Arkansas dog owner Ashley Shell has premium examples of both kinds of doggos, as a hysterical video shows.

Older dogs aren't as spry as their offspring, but the internet loves the difference between these two dogs' jumps. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/von.jakoba

In a clip posted to her Instagram channel von.jakoba, the influencer shows the differences between two of her German shepherds' jumping abilities.

In the video, Ashley's 4-year-old dog leaps into her car through the window with ease, while her 7-year-old dog needs help getting into the trunk.

The older dog happens to be the younger one's father.

Per subtitles of Ashley's clip, there's "nothing wrong" with Kobe the older German shepherd. He just needs his owner's help getting into the car.

Instagram users loved the cute comparison clip, which boasts over 23,000 likes and counting.