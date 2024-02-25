Father-son doggy duo thrills the internet with jumping shenanigans
Arkansas - Some dogs are athletic, and some aren't so spry. Arkansas dog owner Ashley Shell has premium examples of both kinds of doggos, as a hysterical video shows.
In a clip posted to her Instagram channel von.jakoba, the influencer shows the differences between two of her German shepherds' jumping abilities.
In the video, Ashley's 4-year-old dog leaps into her car through the window with ease, while her 7-year-old dog needs help getting into the trunk.
The older dog happens to be the younger one's father.
Per subtitles of Ashley's clip, there's "nothing wrong" with Kobe the older German shepherd. He just needs his owner's help getting into the car.
Instagram users loved the cute comparison clip, which boasts over 23,000 likes and counting.
Social media users react to dog jumping clip
"Apple fell very far from the tree," quipped one Instagram user after seeing the cute clip.
"Dad put in the work training his pup...It's retirement time for pops," said another.
"Hahaha I can almost hear him grumbling about his son, 'Young whippersnapper,'" wrote another.
Like humans, an older dog's strength tends to deteriorate with age. It takes power to jump up and through a car door window, which makes that a younger dog's game.
German shepherds are a large, agile dog breed. Most larger dogs count as seniors once they hit the ripe old age of seven.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/von.jakoba